Long Island Science Center a step closer to rooftop planetarium, Guilty plea in manslaughter case
Here are the headlines for Friday, June 10, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
With new $460K grant, Long Island Science Center a step closer to rooftop planetarium
Riverhead man admits to driving drunk, pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal December crash
Vacant home in Riverside destroyed by fire Wednesday night
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Waterfront Greenport condos hit the market at $1.75M and up; affordable units on hold for now
Police, EMTs break down lessons learned following mass casualty training incident in Greenport
Guest Spot: Let’s move ahead on Cutchogue Woods
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Step inside the newly opened Southold Social by Francois Payard
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this weekend
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 10
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56. Temperatures in the mid-70s are expected this weekend.