At Duck Pond Day, a celebration of Wading River Fire Department’s 75th anniversary: Photos

The annual Duck Pond Day tradition returned to Wading River Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

An annual tradition in Wading River took on added meaning Sunday as Duck Pond Day doubled as a celebration of the Wading River Fire Department’s 75th anniversary.

While the weather didn’t fully cooperate with some rain during a portion of the day, the streets were still filled with vendors and live entertainment, including the Naked Truth Band performing.

The event was held at the Wading River Duck Ponds on North Country Road and hosted by the Wading River-Shoreham Chamber of Commerce. The tradition began years ago as an annual cleanup of the pond and has grown into a community event with crafts, food, music and more.

See more photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon