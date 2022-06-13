North Shore Rail Trail up and running, Photos from Duck Pond Day

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, June 13, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long-awaited North Shore Rail Trail now up and running, connection eyed to trail in Calverton

At Duck Pond Day, a celebration of Wading River Fire Department’s 75th anniversary: Photos

Arrest made in murder of teen who went missing from Riverhead’s Timothy Hill Ranch

Riverhead CAP’s Say No to Drugs March returns with Butterfly Effect Project founder as keynote speaker

Baseball: Southampton has Tomcats’ number

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Residential development with private marina pitched for waterfront property in East Marion

North Fork Civics introduce new survey to learn community concerns

Greenport resident’s screenplay, inspired by real life experience as parent of neurodiverse children, to star screen legend Robert De Niro

NORTHFORKER

Our new favorite late-night dessert option recently launched at Stirling Sake in Greenport

This Southold wellness retreat is a haven for healing mind, body and soul

You can grow that here? Peppers, barley, mints and more at local North Fork farms

One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry season at Golden Earthworm

Farmers markets open for the season on Shelter Island

Wine and dine at these spots before seeing a show at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.