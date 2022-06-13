North Shore Rail Trail up and running, Photos from Duck Pond Day
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 13, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Long-awaited North Shore Rail Trail now up and running, connection eyed to trail in Calverton
At Duck Pond Day, a celebration of Wading River Fire Department’s 75th anniversary: Photos
Arrest made in murder of teen who went missing from Riverhead’s Timothy Hill Ranch
Riverhead CAP’s Say No to Drugs March returns with Butterfly Effect Project founder as keynote speaker
Baseball: Southampton has Tomcats’ number
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Residential development with private marina pitched for waterfront property in East Marion
North Fork Civics introduce new survey to learn community concerns
Greenport resident’s screenplay, inspired by real life experience as parent of neurodiverse children, to star screen legend Robert De Niro
NORTHFORKER
Our new favorite late-night dessert option recently launched at Stirling Sake in Greenport
This Southold wellness retreat is a haven for healing mind, body and soul
You can grow that here? Peppers, barley, mints and more at local North Fork farms
One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry season at Golden Earthworm
Farmers markets open for the season on Shelter Island
Wine and dine at these spots before seeing a show at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.