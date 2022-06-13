Raymond Frederick Nine, a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 10, 2022. He was 81.

Ray was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Joel and Ruth (Jackson) Nine of Mattituck. He was a self-starter who loved to work, and he worked tirelessly since childhood, first delivering newspapers on his bicycle, then mowing lawns and later working at Bohack. After graduating from Mattituck High School in 1958, Ray worked at Penny Lumber for a short time before starting his first business, Raymond F. Nine Rubbish Removal. In 1971, he sold his garbage business and started Raymond F. Nine Sand & Gravel.

Ray was a dedicated and hardworking man who had very high standards. He was not satisfied until a job was completed to perfection. He was most known for installing impeccable driveways, and his signature bluestone, sand and stone driveways, so characteristic of this rural, beach community, could be seen in residences and businesses throughout the North Fork.

In addition to serving his customers, Ray was a loyal friend and neighbor who was always available to help someone in need, and he led a life of service to his community. Ray was an active and leading member in a number of local organizations. He joined Mattituck Fire Department at the age of 17 and served for more than 60 years. Ray was also an active member and past president of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce where, among his efforts, he initiated the placing of lighted Christmas trees around town at the holidays. In 2017, the Chamber of Commerce recognized him by dedicating the Raymond F. Nine Park in his honor. He was a longtime active member and elder of Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Ray was also a member and past president of the Marratooka Club.

Ray loved his family dearly and was happiest when they were all together. He was the patriarch who led by his example of hard work, passion and commitment.

A devoted husband of 59 years, he is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Barszczewski); son Raymond Nine Jr. (Tess) of Albany, N.Y.; daughter Joan Sullivan (Terry) of Malverne, N.Y.; daughter Pamela Morrione (John) of Valley Stream, N.Y.; and son Robert Nine (Janique) of Mattituck; and his dear sister Beverly Stepnoski, and her husband, Bernard. He was predeceased by his sister Marilyn Jessup and her husband, William. Ray leaves four cherished grandchildren, Elisabeth, Cassandra, Thomas and Teagan, along with his nephews, niece and their families.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 13, from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department, East End Hospice or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF).

This is a paid notice.