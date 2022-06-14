Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel

The pickup truck crashed into a tree Monday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A 68-year-old Riverhead man died in a single-vehicle crash in Laurel Monday afternoon when his pickup truck swerved off Main Road and across oncoming traffic before striking a tree head-on.

Southold Town police confirmed Tuesday that the driver, Angelos Stravropoulos, 68, was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Mr. Stravropoulos was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Main Road near Laurel Lake Park when the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. in front of a home. There were no passengers in the pickup or other vehicles involved.

Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said he wasn’t certain if the driver suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash, but officers and first responders administered CPR at the scene on the driver.

A witness who was driving behind the Tacoma said he saw the pickup cross the road and crash directly into the tree.

“No brakes, no nothing,” the witness told the News-Review.

The Mattituck Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim was transported to PBMC.

Main Road was briefly closed to allow police to conduct measurements across the road as part of the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by Southold detectives.