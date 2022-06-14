Kim W. Simmons of Flanders died Feb. 2, 2022, in Florida. She was 68 years old.

Born in Riverhead on Oct. 14, 1953, she was the daughter of Francis “Cy” and Patricia (Krouse) White and sister of Douglas, Kathy and Maureen.

Kim was a 1971 graduate of Vero Beach High School. She married Ronald R. Simmons on Aug. 22, 1971, at Grace Episcopal Church in Riverhead.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, spending time with family and relaxing in Florida.

Kim is survived by her husband, Ronald, daughter Noelle (Paul) Ceberek of Flanders and son Ronald Jr. (Jennifer) of Virginia.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jacob and Kaitlyn of Virginia and Bradley and Brooke of Flanders; her brother, Douglas (Rita) White of South Carolina, and sister, Maureen Brock of Tennessee; and by her loving canine companions Buddy and Gabby and her feline companion Rainy.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Southampton Animal Shelter.

This is a paid notice.