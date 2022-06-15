Queens man found guilty of murder for role in Simonsen death, Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash

A plaque was formally unveiled in May 2021 during a ceremony at the 102nd Precinct in Queens. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Queens man found guilty of murder for role in 2019 robbery that led to death of Riverhead native, Brian Simonsen

Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel

One person found dead in overnight house fire in Northampton

Scout camp bus driver avoids jail time following guilty plea in drunken driving case

Baseball: SWR’s Steele wins award for Suffolk’s top pitcher

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New Southold Town police handbook has nearly double the number of policies to follow

Boys Track and Field: Mattituck’s Szczotka fifth in state D-II pentathlon

NORTHFORKER

One year at the beloved Catapano Dairy Farm

My favorite things: Erin Latham Stanton

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.