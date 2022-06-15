William H. Quarty Sr. of Southold died on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was 87 years old.

William was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Greenport to Lila (Clark) and Charles Quarty. He lived in Southold for the majority of his life. Other than Southold, he lived in Lewes, Del., for 15 years. He worked for the Operating Engineers Local 138 in Farmingdale, N.Y.

William was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (née Reisen) Quarty; son William H. Quarty Jr.; and siblings Pauline Quarty, Charollet Quarty, Freida Quarty, Inez Quarty, Lois Quarty, Mabel Quarty, Fred Quarty, Paul Quarty, Woodrow Quarty and Rodney Quarty. He is survived by his children Diane Quarty of Jewett City, Conn., and Doreen Knapp of Raleigh, N.C., and grandchild Jesse William Jewell of Dayville, Conn.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at East Marion Cemetery, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.