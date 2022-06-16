Riverhead resident Dorothy R. Goff died May 24, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 87.

Born March 18, 1935, in Cumberland, Va., she was the daughter of McKinley and Elizabeth (Mack) Smith.

She married William Goff on July 19, 1958, in Cumberland, Va. Ms. Goff was a factory worker at Truetech in Riverhead. Family said she enjoyed game shows.

Predeceased by her husband, in 2006, and her son William Elfego Goff, in 2016, she is survived by her children Peggy Henderson of Riverhead, Hazel Goff, Doris Goff and Monique Goff, all of Aquebogue, and Ethel Griffin, Ella Horne and Irving Goff, all of Riverhead; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services took place May 31 at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.