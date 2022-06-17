Diner owner killed in Monday crash made everyone feel at home, Police seek help to locate teen
Here are the headlines for Friday, June 17, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
At Peconic Bay Diner, Angelo Stavropoulos, 68, made everyone feel at home
Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Community housing tax likely on hold as deadline approaches for Southold Town to submit plan
NORTHFORKER
Greenport’s Kontiki reopens in larger space on Main Street
Podcast: Make it an all-strawberry weekend on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 17
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 85 degrees with a low of about 60. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast this weekend with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.