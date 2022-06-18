Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for DWI after three-car collision in Riverside

Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-car collision in Riverside on Friday.

Edwin Gonzalezparedes, 32, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters, where he consented to a chemical breath test and was held for arraignment.

Mr. Gonzalezparedes has been charged with a DWI, speeding, an equipment violation for nontransparent side windows and driving with obstructed vision, and operating a motor vehicle with unsafe tires.

• A Flanders man was arrested for DWI Saturday after police received reports of a white construction van being operated erratically on Flanders Road.

Edwin Barreratorrez, 29, was pulled over on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, where police observed him fail to maintain his lane of travel. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Barreratorrez has been charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway; driving without a license and moving from lane unsafely.

• A Yaphank woman was arrested in Flanders for DWI Sunday after an officer noticed her swerving between her lane and the road shoulder.

Briana Schlosser, 30, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. She was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Ms. Schlosser has been charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, failure to use the designated lane, driving on the shoulder of a controlled-access highway and moving from her lane unsafely.

• An East Hampton man was arrested for DWI Monday after police saw him swerving between lanes in Flanders.

Franklin Nasquichuquiguanga, 33, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was taken to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Nasquichuquiguanga has been charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, failure to use the designated lane, driving on the shoulder of a controlled-access highway and moving from his lane unsafely.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI Monday after he was involved in a Riverside accident with no injuries.

Jose Culajayavila, 29, performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He took a pre-screen breath test and was transported to police headquarters for processing. Mr. Culajayavila has been charged with DWI.

• A 20-year-old New Jersey man was arrested in Flanders on Saturday for jumping on and damaging somebody’s car.

Bryan Flores fled from police on foot and was eventually found hiding in a back yard. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing. Mr. Flores has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

• A man from Hampton Bays was arrested Saturday for DWI after he was pulled over for driving in the wrong lane on Cross River Drive in Riverside.

Christopher Brady, 47, performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken to police headquarters for processing after submitting to a pre-screen breath test. He has been charged with DWI, failure to use the designated lane and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in Riverside Sunday, after he was pulled over for a traffic infraction.

Julio Vasquezperez, 56, agreed to a pre-screen breath test and was taken to police headquarters for processing. He has been charged with DWI, moving from lane unsafely and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Riverside man was arrested in Flanders on Sunday for driving with a suspended license.

Elmer Santoscuarda, 31, was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was released on uniform traffic tickets, and has been charged with third degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate; and an equipment violation for insufficient tail lights.

• Riverhead Town police arrested John Rodriguez Mayen, 42, address unavailable, and charged him with second-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment on Industrial Boulevard in Riverhead Friday night. Additional details were not available.

• Heidi Scott, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny following her arrest at Famous Footwear on Route 58 in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Marianna Szendy, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal contempt at Aldersgate Drive in Riverhead Monday morning. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.