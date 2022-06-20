Riverhead Raceway: Grennan, Braun winners on rain-shortened night

Saturday evening was supposes to be pleasant, according to local weather experts. However, a “clipper system” from the northeast blew in and brought rain to Riverhead Raceway, ending the program 25 laps into a scheduled 40-lap Crate Modified feature. Owen Grennan of Glen Cove was leading the Crate race when the rain hit and was declared the winner, moving him to the top of the all-time win list with 12 victories. Joey Braun of Manorville won the 20-lap Legend Race Car event, the only other feature presented.

Entering the night tied with former champion Dave Brigati of Calverton with 11 all-time wins, was in the lead, with two of Patchogue drivers behind him, Michael Berner and Chris Rogers, by the time a yellow waved for a crash on Lap 25. It was during this caution period when a wave of rain moved over the track. The track safety crew was circling the track and had made progress drying it before the drivers were called back to their cars after a delay. While getting back in their cars, another wave of heavier rain moved in, ending the night’s racing.

In the Legend Race Car event, Braun scored his first win of 2022 at his home track. It was his eighth career win. Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville drove in second and Eric Hersey of Commack was third.

The six features washed out will be made up on a date to be announced.