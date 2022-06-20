Nancy Elizabeth Wickham of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. She was 69 years old.

Nancy was the daughter of William Wickham and Helen Johnson Wickham of Cutchogue. Her brother, William “Shep” Wickham, predeceased her in 1966. She is survived by her sister, Gail Wickham (Eric Bressler); her niece, Lisa Bressler; and her nephew, Jon Bressler (Jordan Helton).

Nancy was an avid gardener, horseback rider and reader, with an engaging sense of humor and wit. She graduated from the Cathedral School of St. Mary in Garden City, attended Bryn Mawr College and graduated from Southampton College of Long Island University in 1975. She was employed as the account manager at the family law practice for many years.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library and Cutchogue Fire Department. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.