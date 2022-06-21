Ticks a growing concern on preserved land in Jamesport, Local farms get pot licenses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ticks pose growing problem at preserved farmland in Jamesport
Four North Fork pot cultivators have received licenses from New York State
Rollout out Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 expected to begin this week after FDA, CDC approvals
Riverhead Raceway: Grennan, Braun winners on rain-shortened night
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue man reports ADA concerns at local park to U.S. Department of Justice
NORTHFORKER
Local Experts on the Art of Flower Farming
North Fork Dream Home: Charming cottage on the creek
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds tonight bring a 50% chance of showers and the low will be around 61.