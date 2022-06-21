Ticks a growing concern on preserved land in Jamesport, Local farms get pot licenses

Bill Bianchi, 91, of Riverhead is the latest local grow to receive a license to cultivate marijuana for recreational use. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ticks pose growing problem at preserved farmland in Jamesport

Four North Fork pot cultivators have received licenses from New York State

Rollout out Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 expected to begin this week after FDA, CDC approvals

Riverhead Raceway: Grennan, Braun winners on rain-shortened night

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue man reports ADA concerns at local park to U.S. Department of Justice

NORTHFORKER

Local Experts on the Art of Flower Farming

North Fork Dream Home: Charming cottage on the creek

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds tonight bring a 50% chance of showers and the low will be around 61.