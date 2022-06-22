Daily Update: Proposal to restrict firearm businesses in Riverhead leads to wide debate at contentious public hearing
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposal to restrict firearm businesses in Riverhead leads to wide debate at contentious public hearing
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport considering development moratorium; waterfront, commercial zones could be affected
Village of Greenport eyes kiosks for carousel tickets after price hike
Photos: Mattituck’s senior class receives sendoff with parade down airport runway
NORTHFORKER
Natural dye artist Cara Marie Piazza sustainably creates artisanal fashion
Disset Chocolate releases Ode to the North Fork 2022 collection
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.