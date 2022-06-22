Daily Update: Proposal to restrict firearm businesses in Riverhead leads to wide debate at contentious public hearing

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Proposal to restrict firearm businesses in Riverhead leads to wide debate at contentious public hearing

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport considering development moratorium; waterfront, commercial zones could be affected

Village of Greenport eyes kiosks for carousel tickets after price hike

Photos: Mattituck’s senior class receives sendoff with parade down airport runway

NORTHFORKER

Natural dye artist Cara Marie Piazza sustainably creates artisanal fashion

Disset Chocolate releases Ode to the North Fork 2022 collection

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.