Riverhead resident Daniel F. O’Connell died June 20, 2022, at his home. He was 51.

Born July 27, 1970, in Southampton, he was the son of Richard and Florence O’Connell.

Mr. O’Connell served with the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1992. He worked in sales for Riverhead Building Supply.

He is survived by his wife, Janine; his child, Meghan; and his brothers, Steven and Jeffery.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 8 p.m.

Interment, with military honors, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Calverton National Cemetery.