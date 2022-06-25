Celebrating graduation for Riverhead’s Class of 2022: Photos

The Riverhead High School Class of 2022 celebrated graduation at Friday evening’s commencement ceremony at Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field.
Valedictorian Riley Wendt and salutatorian Alvin Levik both addressed their fellow graduates. Kaya Payton, the Class of 2022 president, also addressed the group and reflected on her time at Riverhead High School.
For the first time since 2019, there was no uncertainty about how the ceremony could be held. In 2020, the school held a virtual graduation and handed out diplomas in smaller groups. Last year, the school was able to hold a full outdoor graduation after a last-minute change in Covid regulations.