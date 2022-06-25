Celebrating graduation for Riverhead’s Class of 2022: Photos

The Riverhead High School Class of 2022 celebrates with the traditional cap toss Friday evening. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The Riverhead High School Class of 2022 celebrated graduation at Friday evening’s commencement ceremony at Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field.

Valedictorian Riley Wendt and salutatorian Alvin Levik both addressed their fellow graduates. Kaya Payton, the Class of 2022 president, also addressed the group and reflected on her time at Riverhead High School.

For the first time since 2019, there was no uncertainty about how the ceremony could be held. In 2020, the school held a virtual graduation and handed out diplomas in smaller groups. Last year, the school was able to hold a full outdoor graduation after a last-minute change in Covid regulations.

See more photos below:

High School principal Sean O’Hara.



NJROTC Company Commander Matthew Roth delivers the Pledge of Allegiance.

A class gift was presented by Ryken Kutner, left, and Jacob Schiavone.

Keynote Speaker Lane Bubka, Class of 2001 told the assemblage about his career and how he learned from his own mistakes during his first 20 years of work as a lawyer, paramedic and several other talents.

Student Government Body President Alexander Carter welcomes the audience.

Superintendent Augustine Tornatore.

Kaya Payton, president of the Class of 2022, spoke about her time at Riverhead High School













Valedictorian Riley Wendt talked about his 6-foot-7 height, saying how he didn’t play sports. He described how he’s a percussion musician and he told the crowd about the important things he learned in high school.

Salutatorian Alvin Level addresses the audience.



Ava Lily Sumwalt is congratulated on her way past the podium.



Jacob Schiavone performs the National Anthem.





The senior members of the high school Chamber Choir sang “Unclouded Day.”

Graduates move their tassels.



Gabriel Kanice receives his diploma from Sean O’Hara.

Validictorian Riley Wendt on the xylophone as seniors played in the band a rendition of Stevie Wonder in concert.

Photos by Robert O’Rourk