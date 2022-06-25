SWR High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation: Photos

The Shoreham-Wading RIver Class of 2022 celebrates graduation Friday evening. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2022 celebrated graduation at Friday’s 46th commencement ceremony held on Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field.

Salutatorian Erik Epp delivered the opening remarks and valedictorian Lauren Halloran offered words of farewell.

“Congratulations to my fellow classmates and friends on graduating from Shoreham-Wading River High School and taking the next big step into the rest of our lives,” Lauren said. “You should all be very proud of yourselves.”

The ceremony featured a musical selection by Liam Flatley performing “Bridge of Troubled Water” and Mia Lombardi sang the National Anthem.

High school principal Frank Pugliese served as master of ceremonies.

See more photos below:











Mia Lombardi performs the National Anthem.

Master of ceremonies Frank Pugliese with the pledge of allegiance.

Salutatorian Erik Epp.





Liam Flatley performs “Bridge over Trouble Water” by Simon and Garfunkel

















Superintendent Gerard Poole.

Valedictorian Lauren Halloran.























































Photos by Bill Landon