Daily Update: Class of 2022 celebrates graduation, Music teacher retires after 31 years

The Riverhead High School Class of 2022 celebrates with the traditional cap toss Friday evening. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Monday, June 27, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Longtime Riverhead music teacher retires after 31 years teaching at her alma mater

Celebrating graduation for Riverhead’s Class of 2022: Photos

SWR High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation: Photos

For these girls, kindness comes with lemonade

Editorial: Three of four GOP candidates could not state the truth

Blotters: Man arrested for DWI after crashing into pole in Flanders

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cops: Boat strikes Greenport jetty, seriously injuring 35-year-old

Greenport High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation at 141st commencement ceremony: Photos

Southold High School hosts 116th commencement ceremony, honoring Class of 2022: Photos

Mattituck High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation: Photos

After Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, protestors in Greenport vow ‘the fight’s just begun’

Most speakers at public hearing favor limiting house sizes in Southold Town

Police Blotter: Greenport man arrested for stealing 11 bags of oysters from roadside stand

NORTHFORKER

Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July

The Preston House is launching a new food truck this summer

One Minute on the North Fork: A rainy day at Red Barn alpaca farm

Inside a wine blending session at Riverhead’s RGNY

Snail Art is an abstract project from Laura Klahre at Coffee Pot Cellars

Dine at these South Fork restaurants with beautiful water views

WEATHER

There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today, with some storms producing heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

The rain is expected to taper off this evening with a low around 58.