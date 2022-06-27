Martha W. Sullivan

Jamesport resident Martha W. Sullivan, formerly of Glen Cove, died June 25, 2022. She was 95.

She was born June 7, 1927, in Mineola, to Charles Wood and Fannie Pickett.

Martha worked as a science teacher for 30 years before retiring from Glen Cove School District in 1986. She was a Eucharistic minister for St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Herbert F. Sullivan, in 1999, she is survived by her daughter, Lois S. Pine; her sons, Daniel, Charles, Paul and Michael Sullivan; and two grandchildren, Rebecca and Benjamin Pine.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with Father Larry Duncklee officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

