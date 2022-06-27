Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens from Little Flower

Deja Cowan, left, and Eianna Delorantis.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a pair of teens who have been reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Deja Cowan, 14, left the complex Sunday at about 11 p.m., police said. She is Black, about 5 feet and 120 pounds, has a dark complexion and brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing brown sweats.

Police also requested help to locate Eianna Delorantis, 18, who left the facility Thursday without permission. She was last seen on the Little Flower grounds getting into an unknown dark colored Honda Pilot that was waiting for her. She is white, about 5-foot-5 and 119 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white/blue T-shirt, blue sweatpants and blue Crocks.

No foul play is suspected in either case, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500.