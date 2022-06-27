Constance Anne Lowe passed away peacefully at her Baiting Hollow home on June 15, 2022, at the glorious age of 102. She was the same model of grace, intelligence and wit in her advanced years that she had been throughout her life: always ready with a kind word and a sympathetic ear, a warm heart and generous spirit.

To her final days Connie’s mind was as keen as a 30-something’s — no New York Times crossword was left unsolved (Mondays were done using the Down clues only!); none of the day’s political mischief was spared her astute and acerbic commentary. Some of it found its way to the public in letters published in the Times and Newsday. The quintessential Chat, Mentor, Grandma, Mom and Kindly Neighbor, we looked up to her as an example of how to live and how to think.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William Lowe. The couple settled on Long Island (Seaford, then Baiting Hollow) and raised four sons, William (of Houston, Texas), John (of Sonoma, Calif., deceased), Andrew (of Austin, Texas) and James (Coram, N.Y.). She was the adored grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one.

She balanced a career and family responsibilities, starting in 1942 at Life magazine, where she was a photography assistant in the production department. After moving to Long Island, Connie served as district clerk for the Seaford Independent School District in the 1950s and ’60s. In 1975, the family moved to Baiting Hollow, where she worked as a clerk in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Connie was beloved by so many and is missed by them all. We ask St. Peter to remember his duty and not get too tied up in conversation.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.