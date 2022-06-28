Joanne Goerler

On Friday, June 24, 2022, Joanne Goerler passed away at the age of 57 after battling cancer.

Joanne Frances Zuhoski was born on May 13, 1965, to Joseph and Sabina Zuhoski. With an innate passion for both learning and teaching, Joanne pursued a career in education, and went on to teach at John Marshall Elementary School for 30 years. On July 20, 1991, Joanne married her lifelong partner, Ron Goerler Jr., and together they raised four children: Alexander, Anna, Sarah and Olivia.

Joanne’s light reached the entire community of Long Island. Some knew her through her work at Jamesport Vineyards, through her profound impact as a beloved educator, or simply by her being a part of the extensive Zuhoski family, along with her siblings Joey, Jerry, Cheryl, Judy and Michelle.

Truly, it never mattered how someone met Joanne. Each and every individual that crossed paths with her would be able to understand who she was immediately through her infectious and constant smile, her warmth and her ability to make anyone feel loved and appreciated, cared for and heard.

Joanne is survived by her parents, Joseph and Sabina; her husband, Ron, and their children, Alex (Frances), Anna, Sarah and Olivia; her five siblings; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Icla da Silva Foundation, which “saves lives of patients with diseases whose only cure is a bone marrow or cord blood transplant by providing emotional, logistical, and financial support to remove barriers to treatment.” Donations: P.O. Box 797186, Dallas, TX 75379; text ICLA to 41444; or visit icla.org).

