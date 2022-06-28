Cops: Center Moriches man charged with assault for driving vehicle into another person during altercation

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Center Moriches man allegedly drove a vehicle into another person during an altercation at the River Pointe Apartment complex last Wednesday, according to Riverhead Town police.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested Brandon Smith, 38, on a felony charge of second-degree assault.

Police responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at the apartment complex at 821 E. Main St. at 7:18 p.m. June 23. The caller told police that a man with a pipe was near a Mercedes-Benz vehicle in the parking lot and a vehicle was about to strike people.

The vehicle had fled the scene by the time the first officers arrived, police said. Detectives were notified and responded to investigate further. A victim was found who stated he had been in an altercation when Mr. Smith struck him with the vehicle. The person required treatment at Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said. A media release did not clarify the extent of the injuries.

Police determined Mr. Smith was the driver.

He also faces misdemeanor charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and multiple other vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Riverhead Town Justice Court and was remanded without bail. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Friday.