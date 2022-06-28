Riverhead resident Barbara A. Schneider died June 27, 2022, at her home. She was 88.

She was born May 24, 1934, in Greenport, to Rudolph and Mae (Nash) Hajek.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1952 and worked as a bookkeeper for the Traveler-Watchman in Southold.

Family said she enjoyed boating, bowling and reading.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert Schneider, in 2013, she is survived by her children, Susan Edwards of Riverhead, Mary Forbes of Riverhead and Diane Coppola of Bellmore; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.