Daily Update: Zeldin wins GOP primary, Rally planned Wednesday to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

Rep. Lee Zeldin at a recent campaign event ahead of Tuesday’s primary. (Courtesy of Zeldin Campaign)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Zeldin wins GOP primary to challenge Hochul for governor in November

Spicy’s in Riverhead remains closed with no signs of reopening

Citing slow progress, Town Board to terminate contract with company it hired for Comprehensive Plan update

Rally planned Wednesday in Riverhead to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Cops: Center Moriches man charged with assault for driving vehicle into another person during altercation

NORTHFORKER

A life of constant change: Sep’s Farm continues to grow and adapt

10 things to do on the North Fork in July

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.