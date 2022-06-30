John J. Lovett

John J. Lovett, 84, “Deacon Jack” of Southbury, Conn., a native of Brooklyn and Baiting Hollow, N.Y., devoted husband to Joan (Oswiecimski) Lovett for 61 years, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022.

John grew up in Brooklyn, where he met his wife, Joan, selling raffle tickets for the church. He was a son of two Irish immigrants, the late John and Mary “Molly” (O’Leary) Lovett. Always proud of his Irish heritage, he could usually be found playing some of his favorite Irish music at home. He was known to all for his great sense of humor, joke telling and positive disposition.

A retired New York City firefighter (169 truck in Brooklyn) and fire marshal, John made one of the biggest arson arrests at a social club fire in New York City. He served in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Extremely proud of his Catholic faith, he was a devoted deacon to the Catholic Church for 30 years, running many adorations and rosaries at his parishes, which included St. John’s in Riverhead. John studied at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, N.Y., for seven years to attain his goal of becoming a Catholic deacon. He passed his love of the Blessed Mother along to his children and grandchildren, for which we will be forever grateful.

He was extremely loved by his entire family and we feel eternally blessed to have had him in our lives. Rest in peace, Dad; until we meet again may God hold you in his loving arms.

Special thanks to Vitas Hospice for their exceptional care and our ability to keep Dad at home peacefully. Also, a big thank-you to the Connecticut Firefighters pipes and drums for their beautiful tribute to Dad on the day that he passed.

In addition to his wife, John leaves his loving and cherished children: John Lovett and wife Joan, Elizabeth Maguire and husband James, James Lovett and wife Karina and Mary Gregory and husband Jesse; 13 adored grandchildren: Mary, Eileen, Erin, Colleen, Johnny, Brendan, Jack, Ryan, Kiernan, James-Peyton, Christian, Aileen and Ryan; proud great-grandfather to six beautiful children: Claire, Fiona, James, Thomas, Jack and Connor; his brother, William Lovett, and wife Janet. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Mary and Eileen Lovett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, Conn. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Belle-vue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 4 and 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to The Missionaries of the Holy Apostles Seminary, 22 Prospect Hill Road, Cromwell, CT 06416, to further the vocation of our Catholic priests. Please visit John’s memorial website at FunkFuneralHome.com.

