Cops: Riverhead man charged in stabbing

A Riverhead man turned himself in to police custody Thursday after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times in the stomach, hands and arms Sunday night, according to Southampton Town police.

Julio Cruz, 39, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both of which are felonies.

Police responded to Wildwood Lake Bathing Beach Park in Northampton just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had been stabbed. The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived.

An investigation by detectives led to Mr. Cruz as the suspect, police said. A media release did not outline what led to the altercation or provide an update on the victim’s condition.

Mr. Cruz was held for arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court.