Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens

Elizabeth, left, and Autumn.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Elizabeth Depascale, 17, was seen leaving the campus Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. on foot. Police said she is a frequent runaway who has previously been located in the Kings Park area.

Autumn Tucker, 14, was last seen in her room at a residential cottage on the campus at 11 p.m. Saturday. She allegedly jumped out of a window and ran toward the campus security gate where she entered a vehicle and left the area. Police said Autumn is also a frequent runaway.

No foul play is suspected in either case.

Police said Elizabeth is white, about 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. She has a fair complexion with blonde, straight hair. She was last seen wearing a black tube top shirt, black pants, white sneakers, a jean jacket and was carrying a black backpack.

Autumn is American Indian, about 5-foot-3, weighs 235 pounds and has light complexion, brown eyes and black long hair. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.