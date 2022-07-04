Celebrating the nation’s independence at annual Fourth of July ceremony in Jamesport

The colors presented by VFW Post #2476 at Monday’s ceremony in Jamesport. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association hosted its annual Independence Day celebration Monday morning, an event that brought together local officials to reflect on the nation’s founding.

Speakers included Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, the new president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association, Laura Jens-Smith, and town historian Georgette Case.

“We must pass the meaning of the Declaration of Independence onto future generations so they know the heritage and the magnificence of this country we call the United States of America,” Ms. Case said.

About 70 people attended the ceremony at the war memorial at Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue.

The Jamesport Meeting House Chorus performed the national anthem, a patriotic medley and God Bless America.

Pastor Richard Saladon of the Living Water Full Gospel Church provided the invocation and a closing prayer.

Major Joe Newman of the United State Marine Corps spoke about what the flag represents across the world.

John Newman, the July Fourth chairman, once again serves the event’s emcee and members of the Jamesport Fire Department helped set up the event.

See more photos below:







John Newman was the emcee.

VFW Post #2476 presents the colors.

The Jamesport Meeting House Chorus performs.

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, left, and town historian Georgette Case.

Laura Jens-Smith, the president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association.

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio.

Town historian Georgette Case.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

Major Joe Newman of the U.S. Marines.









Photos by Joe Werkmeister