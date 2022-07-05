With traditional Polish Town Fair canceled for third straight year, smaller party planned at Polish Hall in August

A Polish Festival was held outside Polish Hall in Riverhead last year. (Credit: Bill Landon)

An annual tradition in Riverhead dating back more than four decades will be on hold once more.

The Polish Town Fair and Festival will not be held this summer, marking the third consecutive year the event has been canceled.

But for the second straight year, a smaller party will be held in its absence in August.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances there will not be a Polish Fair this year,” the Polish Town Civic Association said recently on its website, adding that it still plans to bring the festival back in 2023.

Officials from the Polish Town Civic Association could not be reached for comment.

Kay Davis, the group’s long time festival chair, spokesperson and former president, died in February.

In addition, the group sold Polonaise Park, the 1.3-acre site that housed the Polish Town Pavilion, for $675,000 two years ago.

Meanwhile, the Riverhead Polish Independent Club will be holding its own Polish Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Tom Najdzion, the president of the club, which runs Polish Hall on Marcy Avenue.

The one-day event will take place both outdoors and indoors. Food will be available to go as well. A similar event was held last year, he said.

The town’s Showmobile will host live music, such as the RBO Band from Connecticut, along with vendors and Polish food such as galumpkis and pierogies.

“It will be pretty much the same thing as last year,” Mr. Najdzion said.

The indoor portion of the party will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight inside Polish Hall.