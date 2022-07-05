Daily Update: Polish Town Fair canceled for third straight year, Independence Day celebrated in Riverhead

Fireworks during Alive on 25 Friday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

With traditional Polish Town Fair canceled for third straight year, smaller party planned at Polish Hall in August

Celebrating the nation’s independence at annual Fourth of July ceremony in Jamesport

Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens

Guest Spot: On July 4, let us celebrate freedom

Everything is waiting for you, in downtowns across Long Island

Editorial: Standing up to gun dealers in Riverhead Town

Auto Racing: Bonsignore has experienced racing’s highs and lows

Alive on 25 returns to downtown Riverhead as fireworks show caps off night: Photos

Cops: Middle Island man charged in May shooting outside East Main Street restaurant

First confirmed monkeypox case found in Suffolk County, health department says

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In closed session, investigator to share findings of two-year query into police department’s response to complaints about officer’s retirement party

Fred Thiele, longtime Independence Party office holder, now a Democrat

Beautiful day for a parade, celebration of America as Southold Village Merchants’ Fourth of July parade returns

Woodworker to display his custom-made, handcrafted furniture at Laurel garden center

Editorial: Can we save open space and have affordable housing?

Anker seeks to add outdoor dining along Front Street

Southold Blotter: Garden City man yelled racial slurs at restaurant patrons

NORTHFORKER

Our guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms

North Fork Dream Home: Stroll to dinner in Greenport Village from this historic home

Creating the perfect North Fork playlist for summer 2022

One Minute on the North Fork: Bloom at Lavender by the Bay

The List: It’s officially iced coffee season

Everything you need to know about going to the beach on the North Fork in 2022

Southampton’s Shinnecock Lobster Factory expands with food truck

What’s for sale in Greenport for $1 million or under

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 68.