Riverhead resident Joan Hackal died June 28, 2022, at Surge Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 74.

She was born Sept. 25, 1947, to Frank and Pauline Pierog.

She graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1965 and worked as a cook for Riverhead Central School District, from which she recently retired after 25 years.

Family said she enjoyed going to the beach and fishing with her son, Shaun Hackal.

Ms. Hackal is survived by her son, Shaun, and her daughter, Amber Hackal; and one grandchild.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family. Services will be held at a later date.