Shirley L. Womack-Benton of North Carolina, formerly of Riverhead, died July 2, 2022.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead and Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.