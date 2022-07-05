Football: Shay stepping down after 24 years as Riverhead’s coach￼

Leif Shay speaks during a pregame ceremony in 2018 when the football program retired the jersey of graduate Dashan Briggs. (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Leif Shay once said — and one wonders how much of it was in jest — that shortly before he retires, he would step down as the Riverhead football coach and coach a field hockey team full of boys to the state championship.

A slate of proposed coaching appointments for the fall sports season is expected to be acted on tonight by the Riverhead Board of Education. The list of names does not include Shay as the football coach (or field hockey coach, for that matter).

This coming football season will mark the end of one era and the beginning of another one. Shay, 53, Riverhead’s longest-serving and winningest football coach, is walking away from the sideline, said Riverhead athletic director Brian Sacks. Longtime assistant coach Ed Grassman, who had been the team’s offensive coordinator, has been tabbed to be his successor.

“I’m sure it was hard for him and so he did it how he wanted to do it,” Sacks said of Shay, who was not immediately available for comment.

Asked if it’s difficult for the athletic department to say goodbye to a successful, long-standing coach like Shay, Sacks replied: “I think it’s very difficult when a guy who has built this program, who has set a lot of the traditions of this program decides to step down. You kind of hold your breath a little bit.”

In 1998, Shay took over a struggling Riverhead football team that had managed only four wins from its previous two seasons. That 1998 team posted a third straight 2-6 season, but it wasn’t long before Shay, a former Hofstra University offensive lineman, righted the ship. The Blue Waves won two of their four Rutgers Trophies — which go to Suffolk County’s most outstanding team — under him in 2003 and 2008. (The first two were in 1953 and 1988).

Shay also took the Blue Waves to three Long Island championship games. In 2003, Riverhead won its first county championship since 1988 and reached its first Long Island championship game, losing to Garden City, 20-0. Shay was named the Suffolk Coach of the Year.

Leif Shay in one of his final games of his Riverhead career last year. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

In 2008, Riverhead won its first and only Long Island title, courtesy of a 42-6 blowout of Elmont. The Blue Waves went 12-0 that year, posting the sixth undefeated season in team history, according to Newsday’s Andy Slawson. Then, in 2012, Riverhead was again beaten by Garden City in a Long Island final, 29-16.

In his 24 years as Riverhead’s coach, Shay’s Blue Waves have gone 122-85.

Riverhead faced challenges in recent years, notably, a drop in player turnout. If that wasn’t tough enough, Riverhead was bumped up from Suffolk Division II to Division I for the first time in 2019. Despite being seeded last among 12 teams before the season, Riverhead stunned many by reaching the playoffs and finishing 6-3.

After the 2020 season was lost to the pandemic, Riverhead didn’t play again until the fall of 2021. With only two remaining varsity players from the 2019 season, Riverhead was once again ranked 12th in 12-team Division I. Yet again, the Blue Waves exceeded expectations, reaching a playoff qualifier and finishing with a 4-5 record.

“Honestly unbelievable,” Sacks said of the impact Shay had on the program. “A professional every day. He cares about kids. He cares about his program. He just wants to do what’s good for everybody.”

In Grassman, Riverhead has a familiar face who knows the team and its history.

“I’m really excited for the takeover,” Sacks said. “He has been somebody that’s been under Shay for more than a decade. He knows what it takes to run this program. He knows the traditions and I think he’ll do a great job. He’s been here, he knows the kids, he knows the community, he knows the program. He’s a very good fit for us.”

Grassman was listed on the slate of proposed football coaches along with assistant coaches Joseph Gianotti, Scott Hackal and Ken Marelli, junior varsity head coach Edwin Perry and JV assistant coach Ryan McCormick.