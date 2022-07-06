Riverhead School District settles suit, Football coach passes baton after 24 years

Pulaski Street Elementary School. (News-Review File Photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Records: Riverhead School District settled lawsuit filed by family of elementary student who witnessed principal, teacher engaged in sexual activity

Football: Shay stepping down after 24 years as Riverhead’s coach

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Renovations at Green Hill Kitchen face setback after village Planning Board meeting

NORTHFORKER

Among the wineries, a distillery grew

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks and have your say

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.