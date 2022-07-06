Riverhead School District settles suit, Football coach passes baton after 24 years
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Records: Riverhead School District settled lawsuit filed by family of elementary student who witnessed principal, teacher engaged in sexual activity
Football: Shay stepping down after 24 years as Riverhead’s coach
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Renovations at Green Hill Kitchen face setback after village Planning Board meeting
NORTHFORKER
Among the wineries, a distillery grew
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks and have your say
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.