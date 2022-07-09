Police Blotters: Riverhead man charged with DWI, drug possession

A Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday after an on officer observed him failing to maintain his lane in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Bernandino Galindo Maldonado, 25, was charged with misdemeanor DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic infractions. Police stopped him at 10:46 p.m. on Flanders Road.

• A kayak overturned with two fishermen aboard in Sebonac Inlet in North Sea Friday, prompting a large marine response that included Southampton Town Bay Constables, the U.S. Coast Guard and fire departments from Southampton, Southold and North Sea. After an extensive search, the two fishermen were located and pulled aboard a Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One person was treated for hypothermia at a local hospital. The other person was cleared at the scene. The incident began shortly before 6 p.m.

• A Hampton Bays woman was charged with felony DWI after fleeing the scene of a crash at the intersection of Flanders Road and Red Creek Road in Hampton Bays last Tuesday, police said.

The driver, Nancy Johnson, 68, allegedly crashed into a tree shortly after leaving the scene of the initial crash. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, with property damage and other traffic violations, police said. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m.

• An unknown man stole $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Ace Hardware store in Wading River Monday, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Koray Oray, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest last Thursday on Route 58 and Pulaski Street.

• A man removed $101 worth of beer from Walgreens on Wading River Manor Road in Wading River Thursday, according to police.

• Edwin Choy, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Friday on Cross River Drive in Riverhead.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.