Josephine “Dolly” Riviccio, 96, of Riverhead, Long Island, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Dolly was the much-loved and adored wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dolly was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was one of seven children born to Lucretia and Antonio Cino, and she was the beloved wife of Principio “Sonny” Riviccio for 61 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Cino, and sisters, Mary Cannarozza, Connie Vaccaro, Stella Reganato, Frances Pica and Rose Attanasio.

Dolly will be forever remembered by her devoted and loving daughters and their spouses: Michele and Brian DeRosso, Gina and Joe Duggan, Lisa and John Kling, Leslie and Dan Hazel; and her son, Gerard, and Jackie Riviccio. She adored her grandchildren, Danielle, Gabrielle, Christopher, Brian, Kyle, Nicky, Cory, Lisamarie, Maya, Alyssa, Sonny and Russell; and great-grandson, Jax.

Dolly’s warmth and wit touched the lives of many family and friends.

Dolly spent countless hours filled with love and laughter with her children, grandchildren and great- grandson. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, Pokeno with her grandchildren, dancing, going to Atlantic City and playing the piano.

Friends and family are invited to attend the wake service at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead on Tuesday, July 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

