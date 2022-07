Alfred W. Schlendorf of Riverhead passed away peacefully July 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

He was the beloved husband to Marie, adored father to Micah (Beth) Schlendorf and loving grandfather of four.

Alfred was a safety engineer employed at Brookhaven National Laboratory and made Riverhead his home for over 30 years.

Services will be private. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

