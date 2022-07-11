Teenager reported missing from Little Flower

A frequent runaway from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River was reported missing again Monday by Riverhead Town police.

Autumn Tucker, 14, left the facility Sunday at about 5 p.m. She is American Indian, about 5-foot-3 and weighs 235 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black jumper and red Crocs.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.