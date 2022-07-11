Riverhead resident Russell J. Flanigan died July 8, 2022, at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown. He was 79.

Born Jan. 29, 1943, in Brooklyn, he was the son of James and Marie (Murray ) Flanigan. He graduated from Mercy High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967.

Mr. Flanigan was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 28 and Iron Workers Local 580. Family said he enjoyed reading and was a fan of the New York Rangers, Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants.

He is survived by his children, Stephan, of Riverhead, Patrick, of South Carolina, Colleen Haas of Texas and Frank Longo of Georgia; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.