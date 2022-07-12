Daily Update: Tax incentives sought for Kroemer Avenue development, Teen reported missing from Little Flower

A rendering of the proposed facility.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Seeking tax incentives, representatives of 48 Kroemer LLC pitch project benefits to Riverhead IDA

Teenager reported missing from Little Flower

Riverhead Raceway: 15 years later, Bertuccio returns to victory lane

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Bank of America seeks Planning Board approval for drive-thru ATM

Blue-green algae detected in Marion Lake, county health department says

NORTHFORKER

Fez & Ivy expands footprint in Southold

The Candlelite Inn is a gracious beauty on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. as clouds move in for the evening and the low tonight will be around 69.