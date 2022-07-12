Mary M. Christian of Southold died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was 77 years old.

Mary was born March 15, 1945, in Bayside, Queens, N.Y., to Hope (Prior) and C. Grey Smith. She was one of six children. She grew up in Bayside and lived in New Hyde Park, N.Y., after that. She summered in Southold her whole life, and eventually moved there in 2018.

In 1965 she married the love of her life, Robert C. Christian. She was a stay-at-home wife and homemaker. She also took care of her mother and mother-in-law.

Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert, and siblings Carol Smith, Grey Smith and Hope Smith Behringer, she is survived by her brothers John Smith and Bob Smith and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who loved her so much. She was there for them always.

The family received visitors July 9 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services were also held, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

