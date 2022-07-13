Committee narrows wishlist for $10 million downtown grant, East Quogue man killed in hit-and-run crash
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Committee narrows wishlist for $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant down to 10 projects
East Quogue man killed in hit-and-run crash
‘Mitchell’s Way’ unveiled as PBMC, officials honor longtime hospital CEO
Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for allegedly breaking 71-year-old’s jaw
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Court Records: Robins Island trespassers pleaded guilty, agreed to pay $250 fine
Sailing: Southold Yacht Club’s Croasdale wins Sunfish race around Shelter Island
Suicidal man causes standoff at home near Town Beach; responding helicopter spots capsized boat in Sound
Two-vehicle crash temporarily closes portion of Main Road in Mattituck
NORTHFORKER
At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive
North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy home on the creek in Cutchogue
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.