Committee narrows wishlist for $10 million downtown grant, East Quogue man killed in hit-and-run crash

DRI state specialist Jeannette Rausch, right, pictured alongside Dave Kapell, the co-chair of the local planning committee at Monday’s public forum. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Committee narrows wishlist for $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant down to 10 projects

East Quogue man killed in hit-and-run crash

‘Mitchell’s Way’ unveiled as PBMC, officials honor longtime hospital CEO

Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for allegedly breaking 71-year-old’s jaw

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Court Records: Robins Island trespassers pleaded guilty, agreed to pay $250 fine

Sailing: Southold Yacht Club’s Croasdale wins Sunfish race around Shelter Island

Suicidal man causes standoff at home near Town Beach; responding helicopter spots capsized boat in Sound

Two-vehicle crash temporarily closes portion of Main Road in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive

North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy home on the creek in Cutchogue

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.