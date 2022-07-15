Riverhead Rotary awards record amount of scholarships, Riverhead Town in dispute with LIPA

(From left): Brian Stark, Meleny Estrada Cortez, Rachel Rempe, Monica Silva, Grace Dono, Annmarie Zilnicki and Rotary president Jay Sheryll at Wednesday’s meeting. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 15, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Rotary awards record amount of scholarships, totaling $73,000

Dispute between LIPA, Riverhead Town on PILOT payments leaves special taxing districts short of money

Baseball: Ex-Tomcats batboy is having a ball

SUFFOLK TIMES

Alison Ventura takes helm at Oysterponds Historical Society

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Richard Olsen-Harbich of Bedell Cellars

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 15

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66. High temps are expected to remain into the 80s this weekend.