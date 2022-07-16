Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for possession of cocaine, DWI during traffic stop

Riverhead Town police on patrol in 2020. (Credit: Bill Landon)

• Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man for possessing cocaine after pulling him over for failing to maintain his lane of travel in Flanders.

Bernandino Maldonadogalindo, 25, was driving while intoxicated, according to a police report, and taken to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Maldonadogalindo has been charged with a DWI, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, driving without a license, moving from lane unsafely, driving with insufficient tail lamps and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• Riverhead Town police arrested Joseph Carresco, age and address unavailable, for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Middle Road and Fanning Boulevard around 2:22 a.m. Friday.

• A man was arrested on an aggravated DWI charge during a traffic stop on Howell Avenue Saturday night.

According to police, Manuel De Jesus Martinez Garcia, whose age and address were not provided, was stopped shortly before midnight when he was found to be intoxicated.

• Riverhead police arrested Shawanna James, age and address not provided, for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance along East Main Street Friday evening. She was also arrested on an active bench warrant and charged with a town code violation, according to a police report.

• Sixto Barrera Guerrera, whose age and address were not provided, was arrested on a DWI charge during a traffic stop on Kroemer Avenue last Thursday around 8 a.m.

• An officer performed a boat inspection on two jet skis after the operators were seen operating too close to the swim area at South Jamesport Beach Saturday afternoon. Officials said they were compliant and left the area around 3:45 p.m.

• More than $3,200 in merchandise was reported stolen from Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets Sunday around 10:15 a.m.

• Police arrested a man on a menacing charge after an unspecified incident at a Pulaski Street home early Monday. According to a report, Engell Leon Garcia was charged with second-degree menacing around 4:45 a.m.

• Riverhead Town police arrested Aubrey Ellis, age and address unavailable, on a third-degree criminal mischief charge in Baiting Hollow last Tuesday night.

• An unknown man stole $700 from a wallet at P.C. Richard and Son on Route 58 last week. The incident was reported to police last Wednesday shortly after noon.

• A Baiting Hollow man called police to report that an unknown person used one of his sign posts to get a Chevy Trailblazer that was stuck on the beach out of the sand around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

• An EZ-Pass was reportedly stolen from a vehicle along Meadow Path in Wading River and used for $228. The incident was reported to police Tuesday morning.

• Police investigated a trash fire at Reeves Beach last Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m.

• Police charged a 33-year-old woman for consuming an alcoholic beverage along East Main Street last Thursday around 8 p.m. The woman was issued a town code violation, processed at police headquarters and released, reports said.

• A Westhampton woman was arrested for a DWI after she struck another driver from behind in Flanders on July 3.

Officers on the scene reported Lucia Macariomorales, 36, was sitting behind the wheel of her crashed vehicle with the engine running when they arrived. Another driver said he was stopped at a red light when she hit the back of his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Ms. Macariomorales performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to police headquarters for processing. She has been charged with failure to notify the DMV of an address change, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, a DWI, following too close, and speeding.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Riverside on Saturday for a DWI.

Jefry Velasquezhernandez, 18, was pulled over for several traffic infractions and failed field sobriety tests and a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Velasquezhernandez has been charged with a DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, failing to yield the right of way at a traffic circle, making an improper right turn at an intersection and driving without a license.

• A 28-year-old Flanders man was arrested in Hampton Bays on Friday for a DWI after hitting the passenger side of another vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

Jose Ramoscalvario told police he had “one beer” and performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was charged with a DWI and held for arraignment.

• A Flanders caller told police two men threw a JBL speaker through the window of his bedroom while he was not home on July 3.

He said there have been ongoing issues with the pair throwing objects through windows of his home. The caller said nobody at the house has issues with anyone and believes they don’t know the suspects.

Police took photos of the scene and completed a criminal mischief affidavit.

• A Flanders man was arrested in Tuckahoe on July 3 for a DWI after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Ramon Reyesguillen, 21, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to police headquarters for processing. He’s been charged with a DWI, illegal driving the center lane and being improperly licensed.

• Two Flanders men were arrested on July 1 for drinking alcohol while walking along Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders.

Luis Atizolmonzon, 27, was released on a field appearance ticket and charged with open consumption of an alcoholic beverage. Fernando Monzon, 34, was also released on a field appearance ticket with the same charge.

• Police arrested Riverside resident Rahmel Walker, 31, last Tuesday in his hometown to fulfill a bench warrant. According to an incident report, Mr. Walker hid from police in an overgrown grass field before he was taken to headquarters for processing.

• A Riverside woman was arrested on Friday for violating an order of protection issued by the Southampton Town Justice Court last March. Shanice Woodson, 24, has been charged with second degree criminal contempt for disobeying the court.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for littering on July 1, after a police officer responding to an accident in North Sea was notified that one of the drivers had thrown an empty beer can into the woods next to his vehicle. Julio Franciso, 35, admitted to throwing the can and was given an appearance ticket for littering from a vehicle.

• Someone stole a 1997 Coleman plastic boat from Peconic Trail in Flanders on July 3, according to a police report. A marine officer will follow up on the case.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.