Riverhead BOE approves hiring new middle school principal

Joseph Pesqueira was hired as the new Riverhead Middle School principal. (Courtesy of Riverhead Central School District)

The Riverhead Board of Education approved the hiring of a new middle school principal during a special meeting Thursday.

Joseph Pesqueira was hired for a probationary appointment that runs from July 15 through July 14, 2026. He replaces Stephen Hudson, who has moved to Phillips Avenue Elementary School to replace the recently retired principal, Debra Rodgers.

Mr. Pesqueira spent the past year as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously held a role from 2016-2021 as K-12 supervisor for social studies, career technologies, & service learning in that district. He holds a doctorate in education from St. John’s University, according to his bio.

He starts the new position in Riverhead with a $168,498 salary, which is prorated to $161,667, according to the agenda.

The board, which met via Zoom, voted 5-1 to approve the hiring. Board member Christopher Dorr cast the lone no vote and Therese Zuhoski was absent.

Mr. Hudson returns to a familiar spot at the elementary level. He started in the district as vice principal of the middle school and worked as associate principal at Phillips Avenue Elementary for three years and Pulaski Street School for four years. At the board’s reorganizational meeting, Laura Arcuri was temporarily hired as interim middle school principal for a term that ran July 11 through Aug. 9 before Mr. Pesqueira came onboard.