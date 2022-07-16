Jamesport home destroyed in late night fire, occupants safely escape

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

The occupants of a Jamesport home safely escaped a house fire late Friday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

The home at 55 Bayside Ave. was fully engulfed when the first officers arrived at the scene. Police were notified at about 11:18 p.m. of the fire. The occupants of the home were later transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Multiple fire departments responded, including from Jamesport, Riverhead, Flanders, Mattituck and Cutchogue.

The Riverhead Town fire marshal is conducting an investigation. At this point, the fire has been determined to be non criminal, police said.