Joseph E. Doherty, 94, of Mattituck passed away peacefully on July 15 ,2022. He was welcomed home to heaven by his mother, Frances, and his daughter Elizabeth.

Joe is survived by his loving family, his wife, Virginia (nee Newman) of nearly 68 years; his children Peter Doherty, Anne Bialeski (Felix) and Eileen Cushman; his grandchildren, Steven Bialeski (Krystal), Michael Bialeski (Julia), Timothy Bialeski, Meghan Cushman, John Cushman (Taylor), Christopher Cushman, Andrew Cushman, Sara Doherty and Brian Doherty; and his great-grandchildren, John Bialeski, Elise Bialeski and Edward Vallone, and Logan Vallone.

Joe was an Army Corporal in the Korean War, was the former owner of Riverhead Sporting Goods, and was a 49-year member of Mattituck Fire Department before going inactive at the age of 90.

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Firematic services will follow. A private cremation will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Mattituck Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.