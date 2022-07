Riverhead resident Raymond F. Rossi died June 14, 2022, at age 63.

Mr. Rossi was born Jan. 15, 1959, in Brooklyn to Richard and Judith (Sirico) Rossi. He worked as a mechanic at Wildwood Lanes in Riverhead.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard, of South Carolina and Robert, of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.